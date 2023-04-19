*Attached video: Kenny’s discovering hidden gems on the estate of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron is offering free admission for all mothers for a self-guided tour of the Manor House and grounds on Mother’s Day.
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens has been a non-profit historic house museum Since 1957. It’s located at 714 N. Portage Path and is the former home of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.
Guests who come with their mothers on May 14 will have to pay regular admission.
Regular admission prices:
- $19 adults
- $9 youth (3-17)
- children 2 & under, free
All tours are self-guided on Mother’s Day. Click here for ticket information.