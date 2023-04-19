*Attached video: Kenny’s discovering hidden gems on the estate of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron is offering free admission for all mothers for a self-guided tour of the Manor House and grounds on Mother’s Day.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens has been a non-profit historic house museum Since 1957. It’s located at 714 N. Portage Path and is the former home of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Guests who come with their mothers on May 14 will have to pay regular admission.

Regular admission prices:

$19 adults

$9 youth (3-17)

children 2 & under, free

All tours are self-guided on Mother’s Day. Click here for ticket information.