*For video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sharing a kiss at her Buenos Aires show, watch above

(WJW) — While video of her racing into the arms of Travis Kelce after her concert in Buenos Aires, was what made headlines Sunday, Taylor Swift also made a request of her fans during the show.

After someone threw a gift on stage during the concert, she took a moment while sitting at the piano to respectfully ask that fans not toss items on stage during performances.

In a video posted on a Taylor Swift Updates X account, the singer is seen making the request.

“Just because communication means, having gentle healthy boundaries,” she said, “it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it’s on the stage, than a dancer can trip on it. And I love that you brought presents, and that is so nice. But just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.”

The request comes after several incidents where artists were hit or nearly hit with objects thrown on stage.

Swift’s performance at River Plate Stadium was part of her international Eras Tour. During the show, she changed up the lyrics the song “Karma” to include a nod to Kelce, singing instead: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

After the concert, a video captured by a fan shows Swift running to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and kissing him.