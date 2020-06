CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is warning about phony flyers being distributed around the city.

The flyers warn of hazardous areas that have been contaminated by COVID-19.

The flyers have a CDPH logo.

BE ADVISED: This flyer is a fraud. It is NOT an official notice posted by @CleDPH nor anyone associated with our Department. Please disregard this as a public health warning if you see it anywhere in our community. #COVID19 #Cleveland@CityofCleveland pic.twitter.com/v0tF6kwbiL — Cleveland Department of Public Health (@CleDPH) June 2, 2020

CDPH says its department is not behind the signs.

Also, there are no areas that have been designated as hazardous due to coronavirus.

The health department warns to disregard it if you see it.

