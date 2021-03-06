Fraternity suspended for ‘alleged hazing activity’ after BGSU student hospitalized

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green State University has placed a fraternity on interim suspension over “alleged hazing activity” following the hospitalization of a student in an alcohol-related incident.

The university said it was working with law enforcement investigating Pi Kappa Alpha in what the fraternity’s parent organization called “an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event” that left officials “horrified and outraged.”

BGSU released the following statement on Twitter Saturday afternoon:

Yesterday, Bowling Green State University placed Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity on interim suspension for alleged hazing activity. We are working with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this unfolding situation.



This tragic incident has certainly impacted our students and community. BGSU is committed to not just the student conduct and law enforcement investigations, but a full inquiry into each Greek chapter’s prevention and compliance responsibilities under University policies prohibiting hazing. These University processes and policies have been established to set high expectations and standards and to enforce compliance and ensure the safety of all students.



This morning, we began to meet with our student leaders to decide the short- and long-term future of fraternity and sorority life at BGSU. In the days to come, we will also be reviewing all other student organizations.



Above all, we remain committed to supporting the hospitalized student’s family and friends. They are living every loved one’s worst nightmare, and we owe them the utmost respect and privacy at this time.



While our community deserves a space to process this tragic incident and we cannot censor freedom of speech, we strongly encourage those who are sharing their opinions and potentially misleading details on social media to cease and recognize that the student’s family and friends are in those same spaces reliving the trauma and grief from these comments.

The parent organization said the case involved “a student and an unreported new member” of the Delta Beta chapter.

The university added that officials were meeting with student leaders “to decide the short- and long-term future of fraternity and sorority life” at the school.