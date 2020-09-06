Fraternal Order of Police unanimously votes to endorse President Trump for reelection

*Watch President Trump’s recent visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin to meet with local law enforcement*

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJW) — The Fraternal Order of Police has unanimously voted to endorse President Donald Trump for reelection.

National President Patrick Yoes shared the announcement on Friday.

“Look at what the national discourse has focused on for the last six months. President Trump has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day,” said Yoes. “The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation. He has the full and enthusiastic support of the FOP.”

He said the FOP considered both 2020 presidential candidates’ records along with responses they received from the campaigns in their questionnaire. That information was then shared with the more than 355,000 members of the FOP.

On behalf of the 355,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, we are proud to unanimously endorse @realDonaldTrump for President of the United States. #FOP4Trump pic.twitter.com/uAF6SWNRnA — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) September 4, 2020

“As the nation’s oldest and largest law enforcement labor organization, the FOP’s presidential endorsement is one of the most sought-after endorsements by candidates running for the presidency,” Yoes said. “The FOP is the number one voice of America’s law enforcement. We have a responsibility to our members, to the 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers in the United States, and to the communities they serve to do our part in determining the direction in which our country will head.”

The FOP also endorsed Trump in the 2016 presidential race.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: