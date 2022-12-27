CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ohio City’s historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.

On Christmas Eve, the Franklin Castle Facebook page announced that guests can start booking overnight stays at the historic home.

Franklin Castle, a historic landmark on Franklin Boulevard, is also known as the Tiedemann house. The Tiedemanns were the home’s first owners.

According to their website, guests can book the following one-night stays on most Fridays or Saturdays: Emma’s Rooms, Johanne’s Rooms, Louise’s Dwelling and The Kastle.

Prices range from $175 per person to $245 per person.

You can book a stay at Franklin Castle right here.

As FOX 8 reported back in 2020, rumors about the home began after multiple deaths in the Tiedemann family. The house was built in 1883 by Hannes Tiedemann after he tore down another home on the property where several of his kids died. Tiedemann’s first wife passed away inside Franklin Castle in the 1890s.

In recent decades, the home has been the center of rumors of mysterious hauntings. A partial skeleton was even found inside the walls in the 1970s.

The house also appeared on a 2020 episode of “Ghost Adventures” after their investigation there.

In recent years, the building has been undergoing historic renovations by its current owner.