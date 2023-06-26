**Related Video Above: Fish with fangs were washing up on Oregon’s beaches in May, and biologists weren’t sure why.**

MISSOURI (WJW) — It’s nicknamed the Frankenfish for its ability to continue living even on land.

Its real name is the northern snakehead fish (Channa argus) and after being spotted at the Duck Creek Conservation Area in the southeastern part of Missouri last month, wildlife officials are warning people to be on the lookout for this harmful and invasive species.

“They are knocking on the door in Arkansas,” Dave Knuth, a Missouri fisheries management biologist based in Cape Girardeau told CBS News. “They are a beast.”

The air-breathing, freshwater fish, which is federally regulated, is originally from East Asia and can grow up to three feet. The fish has gotten much attention in the media for its ability to slither on land to find a more preferable body of water.

U.S. officials said anyone who finds one needs to kill the sharp-toothed fish by putting it in a freezer or on ice. Letting it go may mean it could wreak havoc on the local ecosystem.

“Photograph the fish if you have access to a camera so the species of snakehead fish can be positively identified,” the United States Geological Survey said. Then call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 703-358-2148 to let them know the news.

The fish was seen in Georgia back in 2019 and has been seen in the wild in other states, including Missouri before.