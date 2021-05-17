Frank LaRose launches re-election campaign for Ohio’s Secretary of State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday he’s running for re-election.

He was elected in 2018 and is a former state senator.

LaRose says he is to credit for what he calls “the most successful election in Ohio’s history,” in reference to the 2020 presidential election.

Together we ran Ohio’s most successful election ever, so I know what it takes to keep our state’s position as a national leader.



That’s why I’m running for re-election as your Ohio Secretary of State.



Be a part of the team that gets it done. Sign up at https://t.co/Qgxf4KZ0gZ! pic.twitter.com/N8IYmNHzxN — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) May 17, 2021

There were 5.97 million voters in the general election, which is a state record according to a press release from his office.

LaRose continues to serve as an Army reservist.

As a Green Beret, he received a bronze star for his service in Iraq with U.S. Special Forces.

The Akron native is also a graduate of The Ohio State University.