CLEVELAND (WJW) — The great-grandson of former Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of murder.

In June 2022, a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted 19-year-old Donald Jackson-Gates for charges including aggravated murder in connection with the May 14, 2022, murder of Chris’Shon Coleman.

On Wednesday, Jackson-Gates, now 20, pleaded to a lesser charge of murder.

Police said the day of the murder they were called to the 4300 block of Quincy Avenue for shots fired. Officers found the 20-year-old Coleman had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court officials said Jackson-Gates will be sentenced Monday and is facing up to life in prison.