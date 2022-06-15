CLEVELAND (WJW) – The great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was indicted Wednesday on a charge of aggravated murder.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging 19-year-old Donald Jackson for the May 14 murder of Chris’Shon Coleman.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Quincy Ave. for shots fired early that morning. Officers found 20-year-old Coleman, who had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police said a person of interest had been identified. They did not say if that person of interest was Jackson.

Jackson was arrested last week.

Now, Jackson has been indicted on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability.

He will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.