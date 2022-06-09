Donald Deveyon Jackson

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a charge of aggravated murder.

Donald Jackson, 19, was arrested on a warrant this week. Jackson was wanted for the May 14 murder of Chris’Shon Coleman. Officers responded to the 4300 block of Quincy Ave. for shots fired early that morning. Officers found 20-year-old Coleman. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, police said a person of interest had been identified. They did not say if that person of interest was Jackson.