Francona responds to new report about former Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway

Pitching coach Mickey Callaway #13 of the Cleveland Indians talks with manager Terry Francona #17 of the Cleveland Indians during the second inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 2, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Indians defeated the Tigers 5-2. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new report is raising allegations of improper behavior by former Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway during his seven years with the team, calling it the “worst kept secret” in the organization.

The Athletic first reported last month that Callaway aggressively pursued at least five women who work in sports media, sending three of them inappropriate photos.

At the time, Indians president Chris Antonetti said there were never complaints made to the organization.

A second report from The Athletic, out Tuesday, says several Indians employees and other women were the target of sexually inappropriate behavior during his tenure.

Sources told the outlet it would be hard for team leaders to not know about the improper behavior, including an affair with a married woman whose husband says he contacted the Indians.

Callaway went on to manage the New York Mets, and he was suspended from his current job as the Angels pitching coach after the first report.

In a previously scheduled press conference from spring training in Arizona Tuesday, Tribe Manager Terry Francona said the organization takes the allegations “very, very seriously” and that “nobody’s ever deliberately covered up for anybody.”

He declined to answer several questions about the allegations, and said the Indians planned to put out a written statement later in the day.

Terry Francona "no one has deliberately covered up for anyone" regarding The Athletic report / the team was aware of Mickey Callaways behavior. He said the team will be releasing a statement, and at appropriate time he will address it. @Indians @fox8news — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) March 2, 2021

“Out of respect to that and to the Major League Baseball investigation right now is just not the right time to respond to some of the questions I’m sure you have,” Francona told reporters. “I do hope at some point we are able to because I think we need to.”

The team did not make Antonetti available for comment at the press conference.