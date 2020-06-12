Francisco Lindor donates 150 pairs of shoes to staff treating COVID-19 patients at Marymount Hospital

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Indians Francisco Lindor is making sure local health care workers know how much they’re appreciated.

This week, he donated 150 pairs of New Balance shoes to those treating COVID-19 patients at Cleveland Clinic’s Marymount Hospital.

Lindor wasn’t able to visit with the staff in person so he talked to them over video chat.

“I want to thank you guys for everything that you are doing for the community of Cleveland. It means a lot. You guys are the true heroes, all of you,” he told them.

The staff was thankful for the shoes and even got to ask him some questions.

“I know you can’t see it, but there are an awful lot of smiles behind these masks,” said one of the employees.

Lindor said it was the least he can do for all their hard work.

“I just want to help a little bit to make you a little more comfortable,” he said.

