Fran DeWine shares soup recipe, encourages families to cook together while home due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The First Lady of Ohio, Fran DeWine, is sharing her homemade chicken noodle soup recipe with fellow Ohioans.

She is encouraging families to spend time together during this period of social distancing.

Fran DeWine says one of the ways she stays connected with her children and grandchildren is by cooking together. Earlier this week she taught two of her grandchildren how to make her grandmother's chicken and noodles recipe.

Now, she's sharing it with her fellow Ohioans in hopes that they might spend time together in the kitchen too.

Fran's Famous Chicken & Noodles

INGREDIENTS:

3 c. flour

1 t. salt

5 large eggs

2 qt. chicken broth

2-3 c. chopped, cooked chicken

INSTRUCTIONS:

Mix flour, salt and eggs until it comes together to form a ball. (Can add a little flour or water if needed.) Divide into 2 balls. Roll each one out on a heavily floured surface. Dust each circle with flour, cut into quarters, and stack on top of each other. Roll up. Slice into noodles about 1/4" wide. Spread out on floured counter and let dry for a short while. Bring chicken broth to boil. Drop in a few noodles at a time, letting broth come back to boil. Add chicken and simmer 15-20 minutes. Add more broth if necessary. Serve.

Today I made my homemade chicken and noodles. This is a favorite comfort food for our family. I’ve taught my kids to make them and my grandkids like to help make them too. Today I’m taking some to my mother and others. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/TJDFNpNFqT — Fran DeWine (@FranDeWine) March 19, 2020