‘Fran and I are so confident…’: Ohio, Michigan governors wager sweet treats on ‘Big Game’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Buckeye candies and Michigan-made cherry products are among the sweet treats on the line in a friendly wager between the governors of Ohio and Michigan ahead of Saturday’s game between their flagship universities.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer challenged DeWine on Twitter Wednesday, saying:

“I hear there’s a pretty good football game in town this weekend. What do you say we make a friendly wager?”

Hey, @GovMikeDeWine! I hear there’s a pretty good football game in town this weekend. 🤔 What do you say we 〽️ake a friendly wager? 👀 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 24, 2021

DeWine replied he and his wife, Fran, would bet her cream puffs from Schmidts, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeters, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s and Buckeye candies from Marsha’s’ Buckeyes.

Ok, @GovWhitmer, you’re on. Fran & I are so confident in an @OhioStateFB win that we’ll bet you:

🍽 Crea❌ puffs fro❌ @SchmidtsCbus

🍨 Black raspberry chip ice crea❌ fro❌ @Graeters

🥨 Chocolate covered pretzels fro❌ @MalleysCHOC

🍬 Buckeye candies fro❌ @MarshasBuckeyes https://t.co/p7yDDDHq04 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 24, 2021

Whitmer bet a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.

I’ll take that bet and offer a gift package of our state’s fa〽️ous cherry treats from @CherryRepublic in return. 🍒 Looking forward to trying so〽️e delicious Ohio snacks. Go Blue! 💙 https://t.co/l4oSpaJUPv — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 24, 2021