Fox Recipe Box: Sweet & Savory Peach Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Everyone loves a fresh salad this time of year, but how about adding fresh peaches to your tosssed salad? Country chef Lee Ann Miller says its a wonderful combination and she shared her recipe on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Peach Vinaigrette Dressing

¼ cup Peach infused balsamic vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 Tablespoons real mayonnaise

2 teaspoons sugar

1 Tablespoon honey

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice, approximately ½ lemon

1 heaping Tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

pinch of salt

Salad Fixings for Sweet & Savory Peach Salad:

Romaine

Spinach

Red onion

Feta cheese, cubed or crumbled

10 slices bacon, chopped & fried & drained

Roasted & salted pecan halves OR

Honey roasted cashews

1 heaping cup of fresh peaches, peeled and cut in bite size pieces, sprinkle with a pinch of salt

*Note- substitute Apple infused balsamic vinegar and fresh apples for the peach vinegar and fresh peaches.

