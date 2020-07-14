Fox Recipe Box: Sweet & Savory Peach Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Everyone loves a fresh salad this time of year, but how about adding fresh peaches to your tosssed salad? Country chef Lee Ann Miller says its a wonderful combination and she shared her recipe on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.
Peach Vinaigrette Dressing
¼ cup Peach infused balsamic vinegar
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 Tablespoons real mayonnaise
2 teaspoons sugar
1 Tablespoon honey
1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice, approximately ½ lemon
1 heaping Tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
pinch of salt
Salad Fixings for Sweet & Savory Peach Salad:
Romaine
Spinach
Red onion
Feta cheese, cubed or crumbled
10 slices bacon, chopped & fried & drained
Roasted & salted pecan halves OR
Honey roasted cashews
1 heaping cup of fresh peaches, peeled and cut in bite size pieces, sprinkle with a pinch of salt
*Note- substitute Apple infused balsamic vinegar and fresh apples for the peach vinegar and fresh peaches.