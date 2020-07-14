Fox Recipe Box: Sweet & Savory Peach Salad

VERNON PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are behind bars and a 7-year-old girl is being treated for injuries in an alleged case of child abuse that a Louisiana sheriff's department called, “one of the worst, if not the worst case" they had ever seen.

Allen Clayton Fulks, age 20; Dakota Wayne Singletary, age 22; and Stacy Lynn Tharpe, age 29; are all charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.