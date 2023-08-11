CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It is local sweet corn season in Northeast Ohio.

Farmer Lee Jones from The Chef’s Garden in Huron, stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to celebrate all the goodness in an ear of sweet corn.

And Jamie Simpson, executive chef at The Culinary Vegetable Institute shared a recipe for sweet corn ice cream.

Sweet Corn Ice Cream

Source: Culinary Vegetable Institute

Ingredients:

4 ears of sweet corn in the husk

2 cups milk

2½ cups cream

1 cup sugar

8 egg yolks

1 pinch salt

vanilla (optional)

Instructions:

Separate the husk and silk from the corn. Remove the corn from the cob and set to the side. Scrape the corn cobs and add this to the kernels. Break the cobs into a few smaller pieces. Place the silk, cobs, and husks in a pot with the milk and cream. Bring to a simmer pressing the corn husk below the surface. Drop the temperature and allow these ingredients to steep while creaming the sugar with the egg yolk. To do this, incorporate the two ingredients with a mixer or a whisk until its the texture of meringue and smooth on the tongue.

Strain the milk and cream from the husk and cob. Add the corn kernels, salt, vanilla and the scraped cob to the milk and cream solution. Bring the mixture back to the stove and steep for around 5 minutes until the corn is fully cooked. Carefully transfer all of this mixture to a blender and process on high speed until the corn is blended. Carefully and slowly add the egg yolk and sugar mixture to this while the blender is running. This will temper the eggs into the anglaise. Keep the blender running until the mixture is thick and coats the back of a spoon with a thick layer of anglaise. Cool the anglaise down and churn this according to the manufacturer’s instruction.

Enjoy with cornbread, salted caramel, popcorn, or corn flakes or all of the above.