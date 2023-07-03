CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Julia Spondike first appeared on FOX 8 News in the Morning back in 2017 as a high school student.
She won a scholarship to attend The Culinary Institute of America in New York and traveled to Russia where she represented the USA in a World Skills Competition. She talked about that during a visit in 2018.
Fast forward six years and she is the executive sous chef at The Hotel at Oberlin.
She returned to FOX 8 News in the Morning to share a recipe for gluten-free almond cake with strawberry & rhubarb jam.
Strawberry & Rhubarb Jam
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh, diced strawberries
- 3 cups fresh, diced rhubarb
- 1/2 T vanilla bean paste
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- Pinch kosher salt
- Zest of 1 lemon
Instructions:
- Gather all ingredients
- Cut rhubarb and strawberries into a medium dice
- Add diced rhubarb and strawberries to a sauce pan or water
- Simmer at medium-low heat
- Add sugar and vanilla, continue to simmer for 20-30 minutes
- The jam should come together and the water should be almost completely evaporated
- Add a pinch of salt and lemon zest, if desired
- Store under refrigeration (Fresh jam that is not preserved should be kept no longer than 7 days)
Gluten-free almond cake
Ingredients:
- 2 cups gluten-free flour
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds (blanched)
- 1/4 cup slivered almonds (for garnish)
- 1/2 T baking powder
- 1/2 t. baking soda
- 1/2 t. salt
- 1 cup softened butter
- 1 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 t almond extract
- 1/2 T vanilla bean paste
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup sour cream
Instructions:
- Set oven to 325° before beginning
- Spray 9″ spring pans with pan spray, and lightly spread 1 T of softened butter into pan
- Grind 1 cup of almonds in a spice mixer or grinder until fine flour-like texture
- Combine all dry ingredients (omitting sugar) in a medium mixing bowl, reserve
- In the standing mixer, cream butter and sugar for approx. 5 minutes using the paddle attachment
- One at a time, add eggs into creamed butter
- Add almond extract, vanilla bean paste, and sour cream into the egg mixture. Mix until incorporated
- Add dry ingredient into egg mixture, mix until flour is hydrated (don’t over mix)
- Transfer the dough into prepared pans. Garnish with 1/2 cup slivered almonds
- Bake for 40 minutes. After 40 minutes, cover pans with foil and return to over for 10 minutes
- Cool on a wire rack, let cakes set in pan for 30 minutes before removing from pans
- When completely cooled, cut and enjoy