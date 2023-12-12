CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It is a recipe that is sure to make your mouth water.

Chef Derek Ivancic, executive chef for Jack Entertainment, stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to share his recipe for bourbon French toast.

It’s on the menu at the Millcreek Grille at Thistledown Racino.

Ivancic also talked about the holiday pop-up bar called “Sleigh” that is open each night at Jack Casino from 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. through Sat., Dec. 23.

On Christmas Eve, Jack Casino’s Seven Chefs Buffet will offer a holiday brunch buffet from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and a holiday dinner from 4 – 9 p.m.

Bourbon French Toast

Ingredients:

4 Eggs

1 ½ TBSP powdered sugar

1 cup half & half

1 ½ oz bourbon

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

Pinch grated nutmeg

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch kosher salt

8 slices challah bread

2 TBSP butter

8 TBSP Nutella hazelnut spread

2 bananas, peeled and sliced

8 strawberries, sliced

4 slices bacon

2 TBSP brown sugar

Pinch red pepper flakes

Maple Syrup Directions: Start by making the candied bacon. Place slices of bacon on a cookie tray and parchment paper and bake in 400-degree oven until it starts to brown and crisp, about 13 minutes. Remove bacon from oven, sprinkle on brown sugar evenly on all slices and add red pepper flakes to taste. Return to oven until crispy and sugar has melted, about 8 minutes. Remove from oven, remove from parchment, and set aside until needed. In a bowl whisk together the eggs, powdered sugar, half & half, bourbon, vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt until fully combined. Add the slices of bread and allow to fully soak in the mixture for at least 2 minutes. In a large skillet or griddle, melt the 2 TBSP butter over medium heat, add the sliced bread soaked in egg mixture and cook until firm and golden brown on both sides. For presentation, smear a tablespoon of Nutella on each slice of French toast, add banana slices and stack 3-4 slices on top of each other. Top each stack with 2 slices of the candied bacon, fresh sliced strawberries and add maple syrup as needed.



