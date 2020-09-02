FOX News’ Chris Wallace to moderate Trump-Biden debate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re learning more about the first presidential debate set to be held in Cleveland later this month. According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, Chris Wallace has been selected to be the moderator.

Wallace is anchor of “FOX News Sunday.”

The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is set for Sept. 29 at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.

It will be 90 minutes, start at 9:00 p.m. ET and will not include any commercial breaks.

