**VIDEO: Say it ain’t snow! The first flakes hit Northeast Ohio Oct. 18.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Despite the stunning temps in the 70s the last few days, winter is coming. But will it be a harsh one or mild?

Right now the FOX 8 meteorology team is analyzing the data, working on their winter weather outlook.

They’ll be announcing their findings live on FOX 8 News at 6 p.m. Thursday.

In the meantime, here’s a look at the current Northeast Ohio forecast.