(WJW) – One of FOX 8‘s own is continuing his mission to give back to deserving students here in Northeast Ohio.

On Saturday, Wayne Dawson and his brother, William, awarded $1,000 scholarships to 18 students on their way to earning college degrees.

The scholarships are awarded as part of the Dawson Foundation‘s mission to inspire youth to achieve their dreams and be productive in their communities. During the ceremony in the FOX 8 studio, the students were encouraged to not only be successful, but also good leaders, and always have a passion to give back.

The Annie L. Dawson Foundation began back in 2007 and has given away more than $140,000 in scholarships. The 18 scholarships given away this weekend were the most given in one year for the foundation. You can see the full list of recipients, here.

You can also learn more about the Dawson Foundation, here.