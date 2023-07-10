CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s time to Stuff the Bus!
This year’s event takes place July 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. right here at Fox 8 News, 5800 South Marginal Way. Your donations benefit Shoes and Clothes for kids.
Fox 8 viewers have been helping us in this effort to get school supplies to local students in need for more than a decade.
The top 10 supplies needed this year are:
1. Colored pencils
2. Composition and spiral notebooks (wide-ruled)
3. Crayons
4. Erasers
5. Filler paper (wide ruled)
6. Markers (dry erase and washable)
7. Pencils (#2)
8. Pens
9. Pocket folders
10. Scissors (all sizes)