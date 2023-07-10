CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s time to Stuff the Bus!

This year’s event takes place July 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. right here at Fox 8 News, 5800 South Marginal Way. Your donations benefit Shoes and Clothes for kids.

Fox 8 viewers have been helping us in this effort to get school supplies to local students in need for more than a decade.

The top 10 supplies needed this year are:

1. Colored pencils

2. Composition and spiral notebooks (wide-ruled)

3. Crayons

4. Erasers

5. Filler paper (wide ruled)

6. Markers (dry erase and washable)

7. Pencils (#2)

8. Pens

9. Pocket folders

10. Scissors (all sizes)