(WJW) – FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer recently had to say goodbye to her precious dog, Gunner.

Last week, Stefani shared on Facebook that her 13-year-old pup had been having trouble with his hips for a few months and was just recently diagnosed with Vestibular Disease.

Stefani later gave an update, saying that Gunner passed away on Saturday.

“Our little man soared up to be with his big brother Gunner 1. Our family was there… and he was surrounded by all of us including his animal siblings Bruno, Marco and Polo,” she said.

She went on to say that while her family is heartbroken, they are so grateful that he was a part of their lives for so long.

“Can’t wait to hold you and kiss that smushy precious face of yours… one day. And yes … kiss those paws of yours,” she said. “Gunner fought so, so, so hard. Oh Gunny… We love you so much.”

Stefani looked back on Gunner’s life with an Instagram post Tuesday, saying, “Reflecting back 14 years ago to the day we fell in love with our Gunner. He had filled every single day since then with so much laughter, snuggles, wild and crazy antics… And ENDLESS love. Always. Ugh… missing this huge personality beyond belief.”

The FOX 8 team send our condolences to Stefani’s family at this time, as well as to all of those who have recently lost a beloved pet.