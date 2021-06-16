Fox 8’s own to donate time during Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s food distribution event Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some of Fox 8’s own will be on hand at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s weekly food distribution Thursday.

It’s part of Nexstar”s 25th Founder’s Day of Caring, during which employees at each Nexstar station volunteer their time to their station’s chosen charity or public service organization. Nexstar is Fox 8’s parent company.

According to Nexstar, over 4,000 employees will volunteer more than 15,000 donated hours with more than 260 charitable organizations.

Fox 8’s chosen organization this year is the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The distribution is one of the weekly events held by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank since the start of the pandemic. Organizers say hundreds of thousands of residents have received assistance through the distributions over the past year.

In 2020 alone, the organization served more than 404,000 people in Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Ashland and Richland counties. The food bank provided nearly 57 million pounds of food in 2020, which was 9 million pounds more than in 2019.

Employees including on-air personalities Wayne Dawson, John Telich, Natalie Herbick, Gabe Speigel and Lou Maglio will be on hand Thursday, helping to preregister clients, direct traffic and load vehicles.

Here is more information about the event:

Who: Anyone in need of fresh produce and shelf-stable products

When: Thursday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Where: City of Cleveland Municipal Lot

How: Clients can preregister by clicking here

You can check out our social media accounts for highlights throughout the day.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

To get involved in volunteering, to donate or for more information on the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, click here.