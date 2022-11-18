CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 17th Annual Operation Giving Tree sponsored by FOX 8 and Northern Ohio Honda Dealers was once again a huge success.

Despite frigid weather and challenging economic times, a steady stream of viewers dropped off donations all day long at the FOX 8 studios along Dick Goddard Way.

“Obviously the weather hasn’t been the greatest, but still it’s been a great event. We still filled up a lot of pods with toys,” said Jeff Pister, General Manager at Serra Honda.

All of the new unwrapped toys were sorted by volunteers and stored in PODS containers, before being distributed to five counties across Northeast Ohio.

The gifts will help make the holidays brighter for thousands of children in county care in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Lorain and Medina counties.

“This is my favorite day, to actually see the joy on the kids faces because they’ve had a hard year and deserve some nice gifts,” said Marissa Roth with Medina County Job and Family Services.

Throughout the toy drive, which went from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., many FOX 8 advertisers also dropped off large donations, including more than a dozen bicycles from 1-800-Got-Junk and a $500 gift card from Window Nation.

Christmas Carolers, LEGO artists and Santa Claus also endured the cold with many of your favorite FOX 8 News personalities.

Northern Ohio Honda Dealers representatives said they wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“I think it’s super special to be a part of for Honda and for Northern Ohio Honda Dealers. We’ve been part of this for 15 to 16 years,” said Pister. “You know, giving back to those in need — it’s just a great thing to be a part of.”

If you missed the event, there is still time to donate.

New and unwrapped toys, electronics and gift cards can be dropped off at any Northern Ohio Honda Dealer until Dec. 11.

From everyone at FOX 8 and all of our partners and volunteers to all those who donated, we say thank you.