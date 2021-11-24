FOX 8’s Operation Giving Tree is today! How you can help local kids this holiday season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We hope you can join us again this year for Operation Giving Tree. It’s a chance to help children this holiday season.
Today— Wednesday, Nov. 24– we are collecting new, unwrapped toys here at FOX 8 — 5800 Dick Goddard Way– from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Every donated gift will go to a child in county care — in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Lake counties.
General toy donations include the following:
- Balls
- Dolls
- Games
- Stocking stuffers
- Items for teens including electronics, gift cards and makeup
Join FOX 8 and the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers to help make this a memorable holiday season.