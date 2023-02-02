CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 is a family. You’ve heard us say it a lot – and that includes you at home.

Natalie Herbick has important news to share. Watch her announcement about getting diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer in the video above.

She sat down with Stefani Schaefer to talk about the discovery.

We are happy to report her prognosis is very good. She will take a few weeks off for treatment.

All of us will be praying for her and thinking about her until she comes back better than ever.

Watch above for more.