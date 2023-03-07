[You can watch Natalie’s message in the video player above.]

(WJW) – With tears in her eyes, Natalie Herbick posted a heartfelt message thanking supporters for their encouragement and well-wishes ever since she shared her diagnosis of breast cancer.

“The messages that you’ve posted on my pictures, the direct messages, the countless cards that continue to pour in, the beautiful gifts, I don’t feel deserving of it,” said Natalie. “But, I will say you all have made me feel – at a time when I have been really scared – you have made me feel so loved, so blessed and so grateful.”

Several weeks ago, Natalie sat down with Stefani Schaefer to talk about the discovery. Since then she has undergone surgery and after taking some time off to recover has returned to FOX 8.

“I will never forget any of this,” said Natalie.

Natalie has stayed positive throughout her journey and has been using her diagnosis as a platform to spread awareness about breast cancer. She says she hopes her story will continue to inspire others to stay on top of their health.