AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — Eleven murals were unveiled at Patriots Park Veterans Day morning, with one of them coming as a big surprise to a member of FOX 8’s own.

Anchor Lou Maglio was honored with a mural for his work over the years to support veterans all across Northeast Ohio.

WJW photo

“I can’t tell you how much that means to me,” said Maglio, who has been the master of ceremonies for the event for the last 13 years. “That is a special tribute.”

The murals, created by local artists, are unveiled each year on Veteran’s Day. Find out more about the Veterans Mural Association in Amherst right here.