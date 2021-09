CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 sports anchor John Telich made a very special announcement during FOX 8 News at 6 p.m. today.

JT announced his time at FOX 8 — 41 years and counting! — will come to an end early next year.

Friends. I am retiring from @fox8news after the @Browns season is over. 41 years here. I am so grateful for my colleagues , athletes, viewers. You are all simply the best ! . With me., my main inspiration!! The Bride pic.twitter.com/FiWTCfp9Y1 — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) September 9, 2021

But, even though he will no longer be doing sports on a daily basis, he will continue to do various projects including Friday Night Touchdown.

