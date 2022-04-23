PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 meteorologist Jenn Harcher stopped by Buckeye Elementary School in Painesville on Friday to join the students in their celebration of Earth Day.

Harcher says the students where engaged and energized about the day that’s set aside to raise awareness about protecting the environment.

The students planted sunflowers, painted rocks and introduced their new garden club with a ribbon cutting ceremony for a greenhouse.

Harcher says it’s a good weekend for all Northeast Ohioans to do their part to take care of the planet.

“If you see some litter, pick it up,” she said. “Reinvest in our planet. That’s the theme for Earth Day.”

She says it’ll feel like summer on Saturday and Sunday with temps in the lower 80s, but cooler air is on the way with showers and thunderstorms to start the work week.