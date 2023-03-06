**Related Video Above: Elizabeth’s last evening on air before maternity leave.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — How a week flies by!

It was just last Monday FOX 8 news anchor Elizabeth Noreika and her husband Josh welcomed baby girl Katherine Eleanor into the world.

Today, Elizabeth offered an update on how her little family is getting along.

“One week old and so very much loved,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are all doing well and just so in love with this sweet little girl.”

Take a look at the sweet baby face below:

Photo courtesy Elizabeth Noreika Instagram

Just before leaving the station for maternity leave for three months, Elizabeth told viewers, “we’re excited, we’re blessed and everything has gone very smoothly.”

A continued congratulations to the proud parents.