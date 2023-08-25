LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – What’s the best food at the Lorain County Fair?
FOX 8’s own Dontae Jones headed out to Wellington earlier this week to find out.
Check out his tour of everything delicious the fair has to offer in the video above.
by: Jordan Unger, Dontae Jones
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jordan Unger, Dontae Jones
Posted:
Updated:
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – What’s the best food at the Lorain County Fair?
FOX 8’s own Dontae Jones headed out to Wellington earlier this week to find out.
Check out his tour of everything delicious the fair has to offer in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now