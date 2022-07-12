⠀CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was a very special moment Tuesday for a couple of members of the FOX 8 team.

This afternoon, Amanda Berry and producer Carrie Young were honored by the United States Attorney General in Washington, D.C.

The award was for “outstanding contributions for community partnerships for public safety” for all their work with the United States Marshals and FOX 8’s long-running missing segments.

Through Amanda and Carrie’s efforts, along with the U.S. Marshals, hundreds of missing or endangered people have been found throughout Northeast Ohio.