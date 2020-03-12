Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Folks from across northeast Ohio were honored by the American Red Cross as "heroes" for their heroic and life saving acts.

Two of those honored have close ties with FOX 8: Amanda Berry was honored for the "Missing" segments she hosts, and Josh Roberston, husband of FOX 8 anchor Elizabeth Noreika. He was recognized for running into a burning house and saving a young boy.

"Everybody here who got an award, they didn't take a moment to think about what they were doing," Amanda said. "They were just in the moment and helped save a life."

The other honorees included 16-year-old Elise Kilmer, who used her Red Cross training to save her grandmother.

Three Jack's Casino employees, Charles Fuller, Jacqueline Duthie and Hassan Ali, helped save a fellow employee who'd gone into full cardiac arrest.

Elise Kilmer, 16, used her Red Cross training to help save her grandmother.

Nine-year-old Troy Cavadas learned "stop, drop, and roll" to help put out a fire on your clothing from firefighter Brett Wilson. Wilson, 23, was killed a week after speaking to Troy's class, when he was electrocuted trying to help two people involved in a car accident.

In addition, Sandra Patrick of Key Bank was honored for her help with Red Cross blood drives, and Ronn Richard, President of the Cleveland Foundation, received the Community Leader Award.