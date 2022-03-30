(CLEVELAND) — Fox 8 News is welcoming a new member of its family.

Meteorologist Alexis Walters joins Fox 8 Wednesday.

She came to Cleveland after working at WKBN in Youngstown for five years, delivering weather forecasts and anchoring the weekday evening news.

She is a graduate of Bellevue High School in Sandusky County. She’s also a Kent State University graduate. She lived in Cleveland before, for a year after college while attending Mississippi State University for meteorology.

She loves being by the water, traveling, Cleveland sports and the Cleveland food scene.

Welcome, Alexis!