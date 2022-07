CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 is welcoming a new family member!

Joining our weather team is meteorologist Mackenzie Bart, who comes to us from WBNS-TV in Columbus, where she started as an intern.

Growing up in Pennsylvania, she became a big fan of Punxsutawney Phil and attended several Groundhog Day festivals in person.

She is a graduate of The Ohio State University and was Miss Ohio in 2014.