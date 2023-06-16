CLEVELAND (WJW) — Summertime isn’t always an easy time for many of our area’s children. That’s because of food insecurity; they may not know where their next meal will come from.

To help address this, volunteers from Fox 8 will spend Friday with others, helping out at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

We’ll be there thanks to Fox 8’s parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting, which is celebrating its birthday by giving employees time to do good work in the community during Founder’s Day of Caring.

Watch the video above for more.