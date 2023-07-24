COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio’s special election takes place in two weeks, and the big issue on the ballot is Issue 1.

If passed, it would require a 60 percent majority to approve any changes to Ohio’s constitution.

People on both sides of the issue have been active; now Fox 8 viewers can get both sides of the story.

Fox 8 will air a one-hour statewide debate on Issue 1 Tuesday, July 25, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Our sister station, WCMH, is producing the debate, featuring four panelists, two from each side of the issue.

They will present their arguments for and against Ohio’s Issue 1.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for the debate and highlights from the event.