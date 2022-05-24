CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fox 8 has you covered by land, air and now by water!

On Tuesday morning, Kenny Crumpton traveled up and down the Cuyahoga River on RiverFox’s debut voyage.

RiverFox is a new partnership between the Cleveland Metroparks and Fox 8 News.

In the video above, Kenny learns about all the beautiful restored meadow wetlands and wildlife that borders the river from a Cleveland Metroparks naturalist.

This partnership will give viewers a chance to see all there is to do along Cleveland’s waterfront, from restoration efforts supporting wildlife and nearby trails to new boat docks, waterfront restaurants and recreation opportunities.