FOX 8 speaks one-on-one with Trump, Biden and their running mates

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Over the last several weeks, the campaigns for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have made several stops across the battleground state of Ohio.

During those campaign visits, FOX 8 reporters were able to speak one-on-one with both candidates, as well as their running mates.

Below are our interviews with Trump, Biden, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: