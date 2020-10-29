CLEVELAND (WJW)– Over the last several weeks, the campaigns for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have made several stops across the battleground state of Ohio.
During those campaign visits, FOX 8 reporters were able to speak one-on-one with both candidates, as well as their running mates.
Below are our interviews with Trump, Biden, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
President Donald Trump
Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Sen. Kamala Harris
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Winter weather outlook: See how cold it’s going to get and when snow is expected
- Big Time Sports: Wisconsin-Nebraska canceled, OSU and Penn State square off in Happy Valley
- Trump, Biden campaign on same turf in battleground Florida
- I-TEAM: Pair accused of stealing luggage which contained woman’s ashes, family desperate to find them
- FOX 8 speaks one-on-one with Trump, Biden and their running mates