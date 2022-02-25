FOX 8 says farewell to reporter Adrienne DiPiazza

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 News is saying farewell to reporter Adrienne DiPiazza who’s been a part of the morning show family for 4 years.

Adrienne and her husband, Matt, welcomed their baby boy, Sebastian in June and now she says it’s time to move closer to her family on the east coast.

She’s from the Washington, D.C. area and says it’s bittersweet to leave FOX 8.

“It’s going to be so sad to leave all of you guys because you’re like my family,” she said during the morning show farewell.

She is grateful for the opportunity here in Northeast Ohio, calling it “really life-changing,” and is thankful to the morning show crew and producers.

And of course it wouldn’t be a FOX 8 good bye without cake.