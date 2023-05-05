SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — It was a big day for Fox 8 in the Morning as the whole crew went all the way to Cedar Point in an RV!

But first, we had to make a stop at De Los Angeles Bakery & Taqueria in Amherst to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Check out the fun we had in the photos below:

Bakeries, gift shops, rollercoasters and more! Fox 8 got to see it all while exploring the park before opening day on Saturday, including all the new features for guests at Cedar Point.

The park’s newest themed area opens this season: The Boardwalk, “a modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear,” according to a news release.

It comes with new attractions and entertainment and places to eat, as well as a new roller coaster, The Wild Mouse, and a new two-floor complex, the Grand Pavilion. Classic rides Matterhorn and Scrambler have also been moved to The Boardwalk.

This year, Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island, an interactive attraction launched in 2019, was shuttered. The park’s regular night beach parties, Cedar Point Nights, have also ended.

Check out the photos below for an inside look at the park this year:

Spokesperson Tony Clark teased a few new details on FOX 8 News in the Morning when anchors tripped to the northern Ohio amusement park and resort. For more on what he said about the Top Thrill Dragster, click here.