FOX 8 producer goes into labor on the way to the hospital; husband delivers baby at Macedonia gas station

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 family has grown by one, and its newest member made quite an entrance.

Morning producer Kelly went into labor just after midnight Monday.

She and her husband, Adam, headed to the hospital with their 4-year-old Everett.

Kelly’s water broke on the way, and Adam delivered their second child in the parking lot of the GetGo in Macedonia.









Police and paramedics arrived shortly after to take Kelly and baby Ava to the hospital.

Ava and family are doing great.

