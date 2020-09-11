FOX 8 photojournalist Greg Lockhart announces retirement after 38 years behind the camera

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 family is sad to say goodbye to one of our own.

You’ve probably never seen him on the air, but you’ve certainly seen his work.

Photojournalist Greg Lockhart is retiring from the station today.

He spent 38 years behind the camera, with the last 26 working here at WJW.

Greg was born in Cleveland and grew up in East Cleveland. He said he is thankful he was able to do what he loves in his hometown.

We wish him the very best in his next chapter. You will be missed!

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: