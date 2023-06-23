FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — Many FOX 8 personalities weren’t in the studio Friday morning.

Instead, they were hitting the links at Big Met Golf Course on the Rocky River Reservation for the fifth FOX 8 and Cleveland Metroparks Golf Outing.

Nearly 150 golfers teed off, including our own Gabe Spiegel, Todd Meany, Jenn Harcher, Alexis Walters, P.J. Ziegler and John Sabol.

The first-place team took home $1,200 in Cleveland Metroparks gift cards.

There were also contests for the longest drive and for getting closest to the pin.