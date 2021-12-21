FOX 8 News welcomes Meteorologist Dontae Jones

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 News in Cleveland just welcomed a new family member!

Northeast Ohio native, born and raised in Akron, Dontae Jones joins the team of FOX 8 Meteorologists where he’ll forecast the weather during the 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscasts.

He’s coming back home to us from where he worked in Dayton for three years. There he covered the historic Memorial Day tornado outbreak, which produced 19 tornadoes in the Miami Valley.

Before that, Dontae served for five-and-a-half years as a weekday morning and noon meteorologist in Greenville, North Carolina where he had the opportunity to forecast and experience many hurricanes, including Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, which were historic flooding events for the area.

He got his broadcasting career start as the weekend morning meteorologist for The Ohio News Network in Columbus after graduating from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Atmospheric Sciences.

Welcome home, Dontae!