‘A chapter that I’ll never forget:’ FOX 8 News says farewell to Meteorologist Melissa Mack

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The family at FOX 8 News is saying farewell to meteorologist Melissa Mack.

Melissa says she’s moving on to other opportunities so she could spend more time with her 5-year-old son, Jett.

On Facebook, she posted a goodbye poem that says in part, “This is a celebration. For the sun will rise. The sun will set. But I love all of you. And Blessed to call you my forever family too! God Bless!”

She made her debut on FOX 8 News in the Morning in November 2006. In late 2009, she decided to spread her wings and fly hundreds of miles east. But eventually came back to FOX 8 News to forecast the weather weekdays at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Best wishes to you, Melissa! You will be missed.

