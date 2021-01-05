FOX 8 News goes one-on-one with Gov. Mike DeWine Wednesday morning

**Watch when FOX 8 went one-on-one with DeWine in November in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to speak with FOX 8 News Wednesday morning in an exclusive interview.

Viewers can catch the one-on-one action during the FOX 8 morning broadcast at 8 a.m. and also at FOX8.com.

DeWine is holding a coronavirus update Tuesday at 2 p.m., his first in 2021.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: